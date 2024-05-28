Jason Kelce Clarifies His Comments About Wife Kylie in Harrison Butker Response

Jason Kelce weighed in on the backlash he’s received from fans over his comments about his wife, Kylie Kelce, which were seen in a recent “New Heights” podcast episode when the former Eagles player, 36, reacted to Harrison Butker‘s controversial commencement address. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, May 27, Jason began his statement by writing, “Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it.”

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife,” he tweeted before adding, “I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

Jason went on to note that both he and Kylie “raise our kids, we both work, we both keep our home.”

“It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks,” the athlete noted, before jokingly adding, “She also makes a mean sandwich.”

At the end of his lengthy tweet, Jason clarified, “If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic.”

Jason was responding to an X user who previously tweeted, “Your wife is a homemaker. But you can’t support Butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you’re a bit hypocritical. Y’all are going to be left with nothing but Swifties. You just ruined your gig. It’s a shame.”

Last week, Jason provided his two cents on Harrison’s controversial Benedictine College commencement speech, in which the 28-year-old Chiefs player told the women in the audience that “the majority” of them were “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“My wife, she was, I think, a little bit frustrated with some of [Harrison’s] comments,” Jason admitted on his and brother Travis Kelce‘s podcast episode, which was released on May 24. Jason then joked, “Initially, I said, ‘You’re going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich. I’m listening to the game right now.”