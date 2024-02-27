Ben Affleck & Ex Wife Jennifer Garner Spotted Laughing Together on Son Samuel’s 12th Birthday: Photos

Days after Ben Affleck was spotted making out with his wife Jennifer Lopez, the actor was seen laughing and talking to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as they stood outside their son Samuel‘s school in L.A. on his 12th birthday. In a photo you can see below, the Alias star, 51, chatted with Ben while rocking a messy updo, a pair of capri jeans, and a tweed blazer on February 27. She accessorized with a smart pair of eyeglasses and black flats during the animated conversation.

Ben, also 51, rocked a black jacket with a matching hoodie, black jeans, and (what else?) a pair of Nikes as he clutched his Dunkin iced coffee. According to Page Six [see additional photos of the exchange here], the mom of three also brought along a tray of goodies for Samuel’s classmates.

Ben and his former wife also share Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and Ben now has two step kids in J. Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 16. The former couple is often seen engaging in friendly banter as they continue to amicably co-parent their children following their 2015 split after ten years of marriage. In November, they were again seen in Santa Monica at Samuel’s school, and last August the Justice League actor was seen hugging his ex as the duo met up with their kids in Italy.

Of their post-divorce co-parenting relationship, Ben has been candid. “We do our best,” he told Entertainment Tonight during a 2016 interview, via Huffington Post. “We try our best.” He also admitted that his “best” isn’t necessarily helping out with homework. “My areas of expertise with the kids — spotty at best,” he confessed. “Not homework. I only play an accountant in the movie [The Accountant]. In real life, I’m badly wanting.”

The latest photos with his ex come amid a career renaissance for Ben’s wife, J. Lo. She released her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, following the joint releases of her album This is Me…Now and her musical movie This is Me…Now: A Love Story on February 16.