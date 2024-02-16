Jennifer Lopez’s New Documentary: All About ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

It’s an amazing time to be a Jennifer Lopez fan! Not only did the singer just release her first album in a decade This Is Me…Now, but she also has an accompanying film project, and she has also revealed that she’s putting out a documentary about the making of the album. The new record is a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me…Then, and J.Lo has teased that this may be her last album ever.

While fans have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with This Is Me…Now and the new movie, J.Lo has revealed that a documentary about the process of getting there will be released at the end of February. The documentary is called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Find out everything you need to know about the new film here!

When Does ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’ Come Out?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told will be released almost two weeks after the album and movie This Is Me…Now. It will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Tuesday, February 27.

Trailer

J. Lo released the trailer for The Greatest Love Story Never Told on Friday, February 16. The trailer features Jennifer talking about her past relationships, as well as the difficulties that she runs into while making the album. It also features behind-the-scenes clips of her making the album and filming the accompanying movie, as well as shots of her in a dance studio, plus cameos by Fat Joe and her husband Ben Affleck. In one scene, she details how for the project she’s involved in every step, including financing the project, writing it, dancing in it, and singing it.

What Is ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’ About?

Most of all, the new documentary is about the process of making J.Lo’s newest album, and she details the key theme of the album. “This Is Me…Now is about facing the truth of who you really are,” she says at one point in the trailer.

The title of the documentary is drawn from a series of love letters that Ben had given Jennifer to express his love for her. While making the album, the singer shared the pieces with her collaborators. At one point in the documentary, the actor walks in and sees the letters spread out, and he expresses some thoughts. “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,” he says at one point, via Variety.

What Has Jennifer Said About the Project?

In the lead-up to the This Is Me…Now release, Jennifer has shared much about the album and movie. Ahead of The Greatest Love Story Never Told release, Jennifer opened up about the project as a whole in the above-mentioned Variety interview. She spoke about how she was proud of it. “I think when you put out any project, you get to a point in your life where you’re not doing it for every single person in the world to have the most beautiful opinion of it,” she told the outlet. “But I do think this is a beautiful project. The message is strong and the message is true. I think it’s a true piece of art, and I’m very proud of it.”