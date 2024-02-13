Ben Affleck Reacts to Jennifer Lopez Allowing Others to Read His Love Letters: ‘Taken Aback’

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she took inspiration from various love letters that her husband Ben Affleck had given her over the years for her upcoming album This Is Me…Now in a new Variety profile. At one point in an accompanying documentary, J.Lo, 54, lays out the letters for her collaborators to also draw inspiration from, but Ben, 51, walks into the room and sees them spread out.

In the documentary, the “I’m Real” singer invites a bunch of musicians over to comb through a collection of Ben’s love letters, which he called “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” to search for inspiration. As Ben walks into the room and sees his letters spread out, Variety notes that he looked “taken aback” to see that Jennifer has shared all those pieces. “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,” Ben said.

Jennifer is gearing up to release her first album in a decade on Friday, February 16. This Is Me…Now (an album to correspond with 2002’s This Is Me…Then) is her first record since 2014’s A.K.A. After the release of this album, Jennifer has hinted that she may retire from music. “It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This might be my last album ever.”

While she stressed to “never say never,” J.Lo has hyped up how this album has made her feel so complete. “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one,” she said. “I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”