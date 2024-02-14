Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sexy Golden Rose Bra & Pantsuit at ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ Premiere

View gallery Image Credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous as she rocked an all-gold look at the premiere of her new movie This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on Tuesday, February 13. The singer, 54, went for a gold pantsuit, with a metallic blazer and matching slacks to the event. She completed the look by wearing a golden bra, made up of roses, underneath the open jacket. She sported the outfit as she posed for a photo with her husband Ben Affleck, producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her manager Benny Medina.

Besides the gold outfit, J.Lo also went for an all-black look as she walked the red carpet for the premiere. She sported a plunging black, strapless top. She also had a set of long-sleeve gloves that matched the top. She also rocked a long, black sheer skirt with silver designs on it. The bottom of the skirt also had designs inspired by the zodiac signs at the bottom.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is a movie set to accompany her new album This Is Me… Now, which will come out on Friday, February 16. The movie is set to premiere on Prime Video the same day as her new album. The movie is “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of [Jennifer’s] publicly scrutinized love life,” per a press release.

The new movie is a companion piece for J.Lo’s first album in a decade This Is Me… Now, which is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then. While Jennifer has said “never say never,” she did admit that it might be her final album in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” she said. “This might be my last album ever.”