Jennifer Lopez Hints at Music Retirement After Upcoming ‘This Is Me… Now’ Album Release

Jennifer Lopez, 54, may have recorded her last album, she claimed in a revealing new interview. “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this,” she told Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on February 11. “It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.” She also said, “Don’t tell Benny [Medina, her manager] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.”

Of her This Is Me… Now album drop, which is set to happen February 16, she said she’d tried to make the cover “extra special.” “We did a bunch of different album covers,” she told ET. “We try to do stuff that’s very special for the fans and do collector’s items and things like that that they can have forever and ever.”

While she hinted an end to her recording career, she also wouldn’t rule out a return. “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me,” she told the outlet.

Jennifer’s new album comes over two decades after she released This Is Me… Then in 2002. At the time, she was dating her present-day husband Ben Affleck, and the album was inspired by her beau as they worked through an iconic romance. They’d break off their engagement in 2004, then reunite and marry in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July of 2022. In the interim, both married (Ben to Jennifer Garner, J.Lo to Marc Anthony), had children, and divorced. In August of 2022, they held a lavish celebration of their rekindled romance at Ben’s Georgia estate.

J.Lo is also starring in the musical Prime Video film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which accompanies the album. “I was very inspired to make the music at this point in my life with all of the amazing things that have happened to me in the past couple of years and once the music was done, I thought, OK, this is very special. I want to do something special,” she said of the movie.