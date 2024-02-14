Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Kiss & Look So In Love At Her ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA at the This Is Me…Now: A Love Story premiere on Tuesday, February 13. The couple kissed in front of the cameras as they posed for pictures on the red carpet, celebrating J.Lo’s new musical film that comes out with her new album on February 16. At the premiere, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, locked lips and couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the carpet. Both stars had the biggest smiles on their faces during the romantic pre-Valentine’s Day outing.

The famous couple known as “Bennifer” dressed to the nines for the film premiere. Jennifer wore a strapless black gown with a sheer maxi skirt. The bottom of her dress had detailing of several astrological signs including Leo, which applies to both Jennifer and Ben. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker completed her look with black arm sleeves, black heels, and a pair of diamond earrings. Ben, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a white button-up shirt and black tie.

The Prime Video musical film was directed by Dave Meyers and co-written by Jennifer and Ben, and is inspired by their love story. In an interview with ABC News, Jennifer revealed that Ben convinced her to make the film, which features a glimpse at Ben’s love letters that he wrote to his wife. “Ben kind of said this to me. I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this. He said, ‘You do. You write, you direct, you produce, you do all the things,” Jennifer said. “Start stepping into that. Start owning that a little bit. Start owning a little bit of who you are.’ ” Dave said in the interview that the film draws on Jennifer’s “pain that she went through when she broke up with Ben the first time.”

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship began in the early 2000s, but they went their separate ways and moved on with different partners, before reconnecting nearly 20 years later. In an interview with Variety promoting her new film and album, Jennifer revealed what led to their famous breakup. “Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure,” she recalled. “We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”

Two decades after their 2003 split, Jennifer and Ben found their way back to each other and were engaged once more by April 2022. Later that summer, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Georgia and made their commitment to each other official.