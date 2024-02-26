Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Passionately Make Out in L.A. Amid Her Documentary Release: Photos

The spark is still there! Ben Affleck, 51, and Jennifer Lopez, 54, were spotted enjoying a steamy make out session in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, on Sunday. In photos published by the Daily Mail on February 26, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker rocked an off-white jacket and jeans as she leaned her head back for a deep kiss from the Air actor after they reportedly had a lunch date. She wore her brunette hair in a sleek ponytail and finished the look with stylish sunnies, a chunky scarf, and a brown hobo bag.

Ben wore a pair of jeans with a navy-blue jacket in the DM pics [see here], layering up with two black shirts underneath. He accessorized with sunglasses and a pair of black and white Nikes as he wrapped his arm around J. Lo against a wall for the steamy kiss. The pics come just ahead of the February 27 release of Jennifer’s new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which comes on the heels of her February 16th This Is Me…Now album release and her Prime Video film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

Her This Is Me…Now album is a follow-up to her 2002 Epic records release entitled This is Me…Then, which was inspired by the first leg of her romance with the Good Will Hunting star. The couple famously split in 2004, only to reunite nearly two decades later after both had married, had children with, and divorced other spouses. In July of 2022, Bennifer married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a gorgeous celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia.

Clearly, the attraction never truly wore off. In a February 2022 interview, as the couple rekindled their epic romance, Jennifer gushed about the relationship. “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”