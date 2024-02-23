Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Pants at Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Kanye West, 46, and his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, turned heads during their appearance at Milan Fashion Week on February 23! The lovebirds spiced up date night by attending the Marni runway show and in typical Ye fashion they made sure that their outfits stood out from the crowd. Bianca, for her part, sizzled in a leather leotard which featured a high-cut design in the front as well as a thong in the back.

The architect and Kanye’s latest muse made sure to accessorize the ensemble with bubblegum pink latex boots and a few silver rings. Bianca stunned with a chic brunette bob and glammed up the look with icy-blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. Meanwhile, the “Heartless” rapper opted for a black hooded windbreaker and matching leather pants. Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband also sported his new titanium teeth during the outing.

Not only did the father-of-four attend the fashion show with Bianca, but they couple also put their love on full display. Ye was photographed whispering in his wife’s ear several times and appeared in good spirits. Both the 29-year-old and her hubby sat in the front row and feasted their eyes on the latest designs. While at the show, Kanye was asked to give others a “styling tip,” to which he was quick to respond. “Me. That’s the only tip you need to know – me!” he quipped in the re-shared video.

Soon after photos and videos of the duo at the fashion show landed on social media, many Kanye fans took to the comments to react. “Bianca makes him happy, I’m glad,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “Bianca looks like a Bond girl and ye looks like the new face of Nike.” Meanwhile, a third fan compared Bianca to actress Kerry Washington. “She got them Kerry Washington eyes,” they penned. The Grammy winner and Bianca have been linked since December 2022 and were quietly married at the top of 2023.

Last week, Kanye’s wife also turned heads in a tan bodysuit during an appearance at a Super Bowl after party. The brunette bombshell nearly bared it all with the barely-there outfit and was spotted dancing in a club with friends (watch here). Bianca is no stranger to daring looks, as she is often featured on her man’s Instagram with nearly nothing on. At the end of January, the Yeezy designer even shared photos of his love in nothing but a swimsuit and a face mask. Ye has since deleted the photos and currently has his Instagram dedicated to promoting his latest album, Vultures 1.