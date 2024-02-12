Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Shocks in Barely-There Outfit at Super Bowl After-Party

Bianca Censori, 29, turned a lot of heads on Sunday, when she rocked a light tan bodysuit with cut-out sides at a Super Bowl after-party. The wife of Kanye West was seen mingling with a crowd, in an Instagram story video shared by Bobby Lytes. She flashed a smile at one point, and even danced a bit to the music, in the eye-catching clip.

Bianca was also joined by influencer Indialove Westbrooks, in one video, and they both looked like they were having a great time. Kanye didn’t hesitate to share his own clip of Bianca in her sexy outfit and captioned it with, “STILL THE KING.”

The newest video clips of Bianca come after she and Kanye attended the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday. The rapper was in full disguise in an outfit that included a mask by Alexander McQueen, as they walked hand in hand and sat and enjoyed the game. Many other celebs that have been connected were also at the event, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Before Bianca and Kanye wowed at the Super Bowl, the former made headlines when she stepped out with the “Jesus Walks” creator while wearing a tiny bikini top that barely covered her chest as she celebrated her birthday at the Wynn resort and casino in Las Vegas. All eyes were on the couple as they walked by a large crowd at one point and took in the sights of the location.

Bianca and Kanye were secretly married in December 2022, just a month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. Since the marriage went public shortly after, they haven’t been shy about showing up to various events together or posing for photos on social media. She has also been introduced to Kanye’s kids and was seen spending time with his oldest daughter North West, 10, at Disneyland in December. In addition to North, he shares sons Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 4, and daughter Chicago West, 6, with Kim.