Bianca Censori & Kanye West Walk Hand in Hand as She Shows Off A lot of Skin in Sexy Look for Birthday Night: Watch

Bianca Censori showed off a lot of skin in her birthday outfit over the weekend. The beauty, who turned 29 on Saturday, spent her special day in Las Vegas, NV with her husband Kanye West. Videos of the lovebirds showed them at the Wynn casino-resort as they walked hand in hand together.

During the outing, Bianca wore a barely-there black bikini top and white skirt. She also had her hair down and appeared barefoot. Kanye, 46, wore a black sweatshirt, gray pants, and black slip-on shoes. They both walked past a crowd of onlookers as they took in the sights.

The outing comes on the same day that Kanye gave a shout-out to Bianca for her birthday on Instagram. He shared a close-up photo of her and a loving message that explained how grateful he is to have her in his life.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” the message read.

He followed up the post with more photos and captions of Bianca throughout the day. One showed her sitting down and smiling as she wore furry white boots. “I miss you when I wake up before you,” the “Jesus Walks” creator wrote alongside it. Another showed them walking as Bianca wore a nude bodysuit and heels and held a purple throw pillow. “Yall know who ran the summer,” he wrote.

Bianca and Kanye were secretly married in December 2022, a month after the latter’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was settled. Once their marriage went public, Kanye hasn’t been shy about sharing photos and videos of their memorable moments together as well as sexy photos of just his spouse. They’ve also been seen on many PDA-filled outings, including a recent one to Disneyland with his kids, who he shares with Kim.