Kanye West Replaces His Teeth With Full Set of $850k Titanium Dentures

Kanye West, 46, has replaced his teeth with a set of titanium dentures that are estimated to cost around $850,000, according to Daily Mail. The rapper took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share an up close photo of him showing off his new silver smile as well as a photo of just the dentures themselves. He also shared a screenshot of photos of iconic James Bond villain, Jaws, who appeared in the 1970s films, The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, showing off similar dentures.

The outlet reported that Kanye designed the dentures himself, and a source told the outlet they are “more expensive than diamonds.” They were reportedly fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills, CA alongside Naoki Hayashi, Master Dental Technician.

“Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!” Dr. Connelly told Daily Mail.

Kanye’s new dental work comes after he opened up about diamond and gold implants that he claimed replaced the entire bottom set of his teeth, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2010. “I just thought that diamonds were cooler,” he said, in the video below. “It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth,” he added. “I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do.”

Before Kanye wowed with another dental makeover, he made headlines for sharing a friendly hug with his ex sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian during his son Saint West‘s basketball game in Los Angeles, CA last week. The “Jesus Walks” creator shares the eight-year-old with Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, whom he divorced in 2022. The former lovebirds co-parent Saint along with their three other children, North West, 10, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 4. Although they’ve had some drama between them since their split, the doting parents continue to make their children a priority, and from the looks of his recent outing, it seems Kanye, who is now married to Bianca Censori, is still on fairly good terms with Kim’s family.