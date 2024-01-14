Khloe Kardashian & Ex Brother-in-Law Kanye West Share Hug at Nephew Saint’s Basketball Game: Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 46, were seen sharing an embrace during Saint West‘s basketball game in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday. The reality star and rapper, who was previously married to her sister Kim Kardashian, for eight years, watched the eight-year-old excitingly play a game as they cheered him on from the stands. A photo, taken by an onlooker at the event, which can be seen here, showed their friendly hug, which happened in the middle of the crowd.

Khloe, who was joined by daughter True, 5, and niece Dream, 7, wore a cream colored coat and had her hair down during the fun event. She also added sunglasses to her look and had long red nails. Kanye wore a black jacket with the hood over his head, pants, and his new Yeezy pod shoes as he showed off facial hair.

Khloe and Kanye’s hug comes as the latter has been coparenting his kids with Kim. They include Saint as well as North West, 10, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4. Despite sharing custody, the former lovebirds have had a difficult relationship since she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye was reportedly ordered to pay the SKIMS founder $200,000 a month in child support when they settled their divorce in November 2022. He has publicly spoken out against Kim and the situation with their kids in his songs and in online posts.

“Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed,” he rapped on the song “True Love” in May 2022. “I get visitation with my kids — I ain’t get no say so. They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f**king know,” he also said, in a rant video in December 2023.

Kim also revealed her feelings about her new coparenting relationship with Kanye and admitted it’s “hard,” in a December 2022 interview. “Co-parenting is hard,” she said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “It’s really f**king hard.”