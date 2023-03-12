Kim’s Daughter Chicago, 5, & Khloe’s Daughter True, 4, Are So Cute Dressed In Sunglasses & Cowboy Boots

Kim Kardashian revealed how all her modeling gigs has rubbed off on her little ones! The reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday, March 11 to share a set of hilarious photos of her daughter Chicago, 5, and her niece True Thompson, 4, playing dress-up and getting into boots, bags and accessories! The young fashionistas were ready for their close-ups!

While serving up looks with their graphic tees and bedazzled purses, the cute cousins also posed for their lives! It was all fun and games, as Kim even blamed the impromptu runway show for their tardiness. “When you ask why they’re late for dinner… 😂💕,” the makeup mogul captioned the epic album.

It’s all old hat for True, as she had a dress-up party with her mommy, Khloe Kardashian, last week! In a sweet and hilarious TikTok, the mother/daughter super duo had fun trying on Khloe’s hats and sunglasses. Khloe rocked a large beige Gucci bucket hat and snow goggle-like glasses, while True wore a Y2K inspired furry bucket hat.

Kim is no stranger to collaborating with her daughter on social media posts, as well. The cosmetics mogul and her first-born child, daughter North, 9. shared an adorable TikTok in January and they both looked absolutely fierce in it. Rocking a black hoodie and matching sweats, Kim lip-synced for her life to a sample of The Platters “Only You,” while North kept the camera balanced and joined in the lip-syncing. Their performances were flawless!

It’s nice to see Kim having a bit of fun after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to be affecting Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple, who, along with North and Chicago, also share sons Saint and Psalm, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support.