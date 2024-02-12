Kanye West Bares His Titanium Teeth in Expletive-Filled Rant Defending His Racy Post of Wife Bianca: Watch

Kanye West isn’t sorry for sharing videos of his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, partying in next to nothing at a Super Bowl after-party on February 12. After fan backlash over Bianca in the tan bodysuit with massive side cutouts, the rapper shared an angry video with followers on Monday evening, sneering through his new set of titanium teeth as he walked through an airport with her. “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he said, as Bianca, wearing a see-through white shorts bodysuit, giggled.

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album,” he said of his Feb. 9 Vultures album drop with Ty Dolla $ign. “And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

“So don’t ever say nothing negative,” he ranted. “If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f*** yourself. Seriously, leave me, leave the king, the f*** alone. I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f***ing Instagram,” he said.

He took to the caption to continue. “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro It makes me happy Some people don’t want you to be happy They want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that,” he wrote.

The video in question — inexplicably shared three times in a row earlier on Monday, showed Bianca looking gorgeous in the skin-baring getup with influencer Indialove Westbrooks. “STILL THE KING,” he captioned all three of the identical clips.

Kanye, who shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, secretly married Bianca in January of 2023, though many had speculated the marriage wasn’t legally binding. “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal,” a source told Us Weekly in October.