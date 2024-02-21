RHOM’s Kiki Barth Says She’s ‘Lost’ in Larsa Pippen’s Relationship Drama: ‘Was It Real?’ (Exclusive)

View gallery Image Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images/Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for American Express Presents Carbone Beach

Kiki Barth had a standout season on The Real Housewives of Miami, but even she can’t figure out what’s going on in her co-star Larsa Pippen‘s love life. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, the 34-year-old model reacted to Larsa and Marcus Jordan‘s apparent split and subsequent reconciliation, which has left everyone — including Kiki — very confused.

“I am sitting back watching the same thing you guys are watching. I saw the news on Twitter just like everyone else, and it kind of took me back,” Kiki said. “Even though I feel like Larsa and I are kind of not in the perfect place right now, I still as a friend reached out and said, ‘Hey, I hope you’re okay. I’m sorry that this happened. If you need anything I’m here for you.’ Because no matter what, I want to be there for you as a friend.”

“She said, ‘Okay babes.’ But literally 30 minutes later, I saw that they’re back together,” Kiki added. “So at this point it’s like, ‘was it real? Was it not? What’s going on?’ So I’m as lost as all of you.”

Larsa and Marcus sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). The following day, a source told HollywoodLife, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.” However, the Bravo star and Michael Jordan‘s son were seen at a flower shop on Valentine’s Day. Later that night, they sparked engagement rumors when Larsa wore a huge diamond ring on her finger.

Kiki said she didn’t learn of any issues between Larsa and Marcus when the RHOM cast filmed the season 6 reunion in January. “My room was not close to her, so I didn’t really see what happened, but I’m hearing rumors that stuff happened,” Kiki shared. “I don’t know. I’m putting the pieces together, and trust me I’m nosy. But I heard something happened according to Adriana and Julia. I’m curious to know.”

Adriana de Moura and Julia Lemigova exclusively told HL last week that “there were some signs” of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship woes at the reunion. “There were some things that happened that you’re gonna have to watch the reunion to see,” Adriana said. “There are some pretty revealing things at the reunion that might explain this. Before we just speculate a lot, I think people can come to their own conclusions.”

Speaking of the reunion, Kiki promised that it’s “one to remember” and that the fans “will not get disappointed.” She also revealed that her relationship with Larsa has “shifted” since season 6 and she’s closer with some of her other cast members now.

“It’s so weird, because I was always so close to Larsa, to Marysol [Patton] . I feel like now I talk to Alexia [Nepola], Guerdy [Abraira], Nicole [Martin], and Julia,” Kiki explained. “I talk to Marysol too, but I just feel like… I don’t know. The whole dynamic is changing. And it’s a good thing. It’s a group of friends — it can’t just be this one with that one all the time. Those changes give us different perspectives.”

“I was close to Larsa, once, and something happened between us where she was not happy, and then she said some stuff to me I was not happy about,” Kiki continued. “That kind of shifted where now I’m leaning more towards Guerdy and Alexia. I’m getting very close to Guerdy and Nicole. It is what it is. ”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.