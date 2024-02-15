Larsa Pippen Sparks Marcus Jordan Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring 2 Days After Apparent Split

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, may not have gone their separate ways after all. The pair was spotted out on Valentine’s Day — just three days after reports emerged that they’d split — with Larsa rocking a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. In photos published by Page Six on February 15, Larsa slayed a bridal-white halter dress with a thigh high slit and carried a little white handbag as she stepped out with Marcus, who wore head to toe black, in Miami.

On her left hand (see pics via Page Six,) she wore two massive baubles on her index finger and her wedding ring finger. The eye-popping ring in question featured a canary center stone flanked by two substantial diamond encrusted halos — definitely an engagement-worthy ring. The outlet reports that a rep for Larsa had no response when asked about a potential engagement, and a rep for Marcus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

After Larsa wiped her Instagram clean of pics of Marcus and posted a cryptic split message on Super Bowl Sunday, a February 12 report by Page Six claimed “They’re not together.” A separate source told HollywoodLife on Monday, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

Larsa and the son of Michael Jordan were first linked in September of 2022. Since then, despite an obvious strong mutual attraction, the couple hasn’t had an easy go of it. There was the matter of Larsa’s longtime marriage to Michael’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, to start with. Michael openly disapproved of the relationship, which according to a Page Six source, caused “tension” between Larsa and Marcus.

There’s also a significant age difference — at 49, the Real Housewives of Miami star has sixteen years on Marcus, and she shares four children with Scottie, whom she split from in 2021. After Michael told photographers that “no,” he doesn’t approve of the relationship, Larsa admitted she was upset.

“I didn’t think it was funny,” she told Marcus, who claimed his dad was joking, during a July episode of the couples’ Separation Anxiety podcast. “I was like traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”