Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reportedly Split After More Than a Year Together

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, have officially broken up after over one year of dating, a new report claims. “They’re not together,” a source revealed. The news comes amid speculation that Larsa and Marcus had called it quits some time last week.

Page Six broke the news on Monday, February 12. An insider told the outlet that Marcus and Larsa are “not together.” A separate source told HollywoodLife the same day, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

Larsa sparked the split rumors on Sunday, February 11, when she unfollowed Michael Jordan‘s son on Instagram and wiped all her posts with him from her feed. The Real Housewives of Miami star also posted a Yes/No poll on her Instagram Stories asking, “Should your friends unfollow your ex.” Their apparent breakup comes as they’re both set to film The Traitors season 2 reunion in early March.

Larsa and Marcus first sparked dating rumors in September 2022, when they were spotted grabbing lunch together. Although the twosome were seen together numerous times, they did not confirm their relationship until January 2023 with an Instagram post. “✔️Checks over stripes🏆,” Larsa captioned the photo.

Most fans were expecting the couple to get engaged, rather than seemingly break up. In August 2023, Marcus teased the couple’s future nuptials. “We’re looking for a location,” Marcus responded to TMZ when asked about the possibility of marriage. Larsa was also seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

The news of their relationship created instant controversy, due to the relationship between the Real Housewives of Miami‘s ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus’ father Michael Jordan.

Scottie and Michael were famously duos on the basketball court, where they played together on the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s. But, in November 2021, Scottie spoke about Michael in his memoir, Unguarded, sharing he was “upset” that Michael didn’t give enough recognition to their NBA history in his documentary, The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

In March 2023, Larsa addressed the speculated beef and straightened out that the relationship between their families are just fine. “I feel like — we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she said on the Tamron Hall Show.

But, all of Larsa’s claims went out the door when Michael was asked by paparazzi if he approves, and he responded with an astounding “No!” which TMZ caught on video.

Following the released video of the NBA all-star, the couple responded. “I didn’t think it was funny,” she said on an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “There’s nothing funny about it… I was kind of embarrassed.” Marcus has since claimed that he has spoken to his father and that he is okay with their relationship.