Larsa Pippen Denies Marcus Jordan Split Was Fake After Speculation from Her ‘RHOM’ Co-Stars

Larsa Pippen was accused of possibly faking her breakup with Marcus Jordan by two of her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Miami. On the February 19 episode of their Ay Por Favor podcast, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton reacted to the latest developments in Larsa and Marcus’ breakup saga and speculated that the entire thing was done for show.

“I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed,” Marysol, 57, said in response to the pictures of Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, shopping for flowers on Valentine’s Day following their apparent split. Alexia, 56, said it’s “pretty sick” if Larsa faked the breakup for publicity.

Larsa responded to her co-stars’ claims in a statement to Page Six after the podcast episode made headlines. She said there’s “no truth” to Marysol and Alexia’s “commentary” on her relationship. “It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family,” she added.

Larsa and Marcus sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). The following day, a source told HollywoodLife, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.” However, the Bravo star and Michael Jordan‘s son were seen at a flower shop on Valentine’s Day. Later that night, they sparked engagement rumors when Larsa wore a huge diamond ring on her finger.

After the confusion over the status of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship, Alexia and Marysol went on their podcast and didn’t hold back their opinions. “I’m feeling like this whole little scenario has been some sort of a scam,” Marysol said. “Here’s one thing that I know, because I had a PR firm and I was a publicist. I know about the press and paparazzi very well and I know where they hang out.” Alexia said that the pictures from the flower shop on Valentine’s Day looked “so staged.”

Marysol also vented about how she supported Larsa when she thought the couple broke up. “Why are you telling your friends, ‘Hey, things are fine now, we’re OK?’ Because we were all really worried,” Marysol said. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna come see you,’ I unfollowed Marcus. I went into girlfriend mode. Now when I see the flower paparazzi photos, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, is she playing all of us?’ That upsets me.”

Larsa and Marcus were first linked in September of 2022. Since then, despite an obvious strong mutual attraction, the couple hasn’t had an easy go of it. There was the matter of Larsa’s longtime marriage to Marcus’ father’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, to start with. Michael openly disapproved of the relationship, which according to a Page Six source, caused “tension” between Larsa and Marcus.