‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton Questions Adriana de Moura’s Divorce Timeline: ‘Nothing Matches Up’

Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura used to be good friends, but on this season of The Real Housewives of Miami, their relationship is at an all-time low. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Marysol, 56, clapped back at Adriana’s claims that she and Alexia Nepola stopped being friends with Adriana when she was going through her divorce from Frederic Marq. In fact, Marysol admitted that the timeline of the former couple’s relationship doesn’t add up to her.

“Nobody knows when she got divorced,” Marysol said about Adriana, 56. “I saw in the last episode she said she got divorced during COVID. In 2015 and 2016 she was traveling the world single. No one ever saw Frederic again.”

“I remember going to London with my then-boyfriend. I told her to come meet us out. We met out in London,” Marysol recalled. “She was alone and single. She hadn’t been with Frederic for years, so I don’t know what she’s talking about when she said she had this horrible divorce. She was living her own life for many years before that. I never saw him again after season three.”

Marysol described Adriana’s story of her divorce as a “messy translation,” and said that “nothing matches up” from what her co-star has told her.

“I’m a good friend,” Marysol said. “I’ve been here having my friendship with Alexia, and Lisa [Hochstein] comes and goes. We never heard from her [Adriana]. And that’s her story, that we abandoned her. So ridiculous.”

Marysol also clarified that she and Adriana “weren’t super close” during the time that RHOM was off the air from 2013 to 2021. “She was always very mysterious, traveled a lot,” Marysol said. “She just decided she didn’t want to be friends with me anymore. I didn’t understand why. I’m just usually on the other end of being blindsided by some crazy comment or anger that she has towards me.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.