Larsa Pippen Defends Wearing Box Braids On ‘RHOM’: ‘I’m Not White’

Larsa Pippen, 48, is defending her choice to wear box braids on a filmed trip to the Bahamas, in a new interview. The reality star, who was recently accused of cultural appropriation by a fan for the hairstyle, admitted she didn’t think she should receive negative feedback because she’s “not white” and her mom would also wear the hairstyle when she was growing up, when discussing the issue during the season five reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami.

“Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas. Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it’s really culturally appropriate? I think you’re going to get a lot of backlash,” host Andy Cohen said to Larsa, in a video of the Peacock special, which was shared by Page Six.

“I mean, I’m not White. So I don’t know, my mom used to wear braids,” she responded. “My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid. I’ve been braiding my hair every time I’ve gone on vacation since I can remember.”

Larsa’s Haitian co-star Kiki Barth also defended her. “I feel like anybody should rock whatever they want to. As long as it looks good on you, I think we should just embrace it,” she said.

Larsa’s response to her braids comes after she’s been getting attention for more than her hairstyles. The beauty has been leading an active love life with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 32, and they were recently spotted sharing a sweet smooch while out and about on a dinner date in West Hollywood, CA. They also held hands as they rocked eye-catching black outfits, including a black silky sleeveless catsuit for her, and a black hoodie and black and white jeans for him.

Larsa and Marcus have been dating for a few months and they immediately made headlines when people realized that her ex-husband Scottie Pippen used to play basketball for the Chicago Bulls with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. Their relationship also sparked criticism due to their 16-year age gap, but Larsa defended the romance, in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she said.