‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein’s Husband Lenny Says He’ll ‘Be Single’ Soon In Hot Mic Moment

Bravo personality Andy Cohen, 54, revealed a shocking hot mic moment featuring Real Housewives of Miami star, Lisa Hochstein‘s husband, Lenny, during Tuesday’s WWHL. Although Season 5 of the show doesn’t premiere on Peacock until Dec. 8, the tea is already piping hot! “In a couple of months, I might be single, too,” Lenny is caught telling his newly single pal, Vito, in the clip.

The plastic surgeon’s comment came after Vito told him, “After the past few weeks, I’m officially single.” After Lenny’s mic picked up his single remark, his friend also asked him if he and Lisa had been having problems. “I just heard there were issues, but nothing specific,” Vito said, to which Lenny replied, “Yeah, same stuff it’s always been.” The 56-year-old then explained a bit about what he meant by that. “You know, ‘I do anything I want whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back'”, he said of his estranged wife’s mentality.

His buddy also asked him if they’ve “discussed” separating often, to which Lenny said, “All the time.” Vito later told the doctor that he “did not” want to see he and Lisa go through a separation, but Lenny felt otherwise. “I do,” he revealed. Although it’s not shocking that the duo split, as we’ve known this since May, it was a shock to WWHL viewers to hear it on a hot mic. Actresses Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider, who were guests on Andy’s show that evening were also stunned. “We need a moment to process,” Danielle told the TV host.

Earlier this year, Lenny filed for divorce from the 40-year-old reality star after 12 years of marriage, per Page Six. In addition, he cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the main reason for the split. The court documents that the outlet obtained also showed that Lenny felt that the, “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.” The documents also stated that both Lenny and Lisa agreed to “dissolve their marriage at least a month ago.” And prior to the official filing, Lenny told Page Six that he had this plan in motion.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he told the outlet via a phone call. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.” During the interview, Lenny also revealed he is dating model Katharina Mazepa, but claimed the romance didn’t begin until after the decision to split from Lisa. “None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny added. The blonde beauty and Lenny got married in 2009 and share two kids: son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2.