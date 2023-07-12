RHOM’s Guerdy Abraira Shaves Her Head Before Starting Chemo Treatment Amid Cancer Battle

The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira proved she is a warrior in her battle against breast cancer by bravely shaving off her hair ahead of chemotherapy. The stunning reality star, 45, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 12 to let her fans know she is going almost bald and definitely beautiful as a proactive step, as chemotherapy drugs can often cause hair loss. Geurdy shared a few snaps to IG of herself sitting in a barber chair, getting her head shaved and looking absolutely fabulous afterwards!

“CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off,” she wrote. “Even thought this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger.”

The event planner went on to say that she will still be “rocking wigs” around town, but her new hair ‘do may have to take center stage once in a while. “If you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair 🤩,” she quipped to close out the empowering post.

Geurdy first announced her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on May 10. “I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” she wrote, before adding, “It took me a while to process it all. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

The event planner then made a commitment to remain resilient, embracing her unique “guerdyfy” catchphrase and sharing her journey to inspire others about self-care. “I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,” she claimed.

At the time, Bravo took to its official Twitter account to send love and support to the reality star. “We’re sending strength and positive thoughts to Guerdy and her family after her breast cancer diagnosis,” Bravo tweeted May 10. “She has our love and support through her treatment towards recovery.”

Guerdy and her husband Russell have been married for over 20 years. The high school sweethearts have two sons, Liam, 9, and Miles, 14.