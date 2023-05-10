‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: ‘It’s Scary’

The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira, 45, announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer on May 10. “In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” Guerdy wrote in a statement on Instagram. The event planner shared the difficult news as RHOM season 6 continues to film, meaning fans will probably see Guerdy’s health battle play out on the Peacock show.
“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” Guerdy continued in her statement. “Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures. For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”
The reality star, who joined RHOM in season 4 for the reboot, promised to “guerdyfy” her cancer and beat the disease. “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage – it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need,” she added.
Guerdy received so much support from her fans and other Real Housewives stars after she announced her diagnosis. Her co-stars Larsa Pippen and Nicole Martin both posted supportive comments. Her co-star Julia Lemigova, whose wife Martina Navratilova recently beat both breast and throat cancer, posted a special message to Guerdy on Instagram. “To my beautiful friend as she begins a very important journey: you’ve got this and we have your back always,” Julia wrote, alongside a photo of the pair hugging.
Guerdy has been married to her husband Russell for over 20 years. The high school sweethearts have two sons, Liam, 9, and Miles, 14.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.