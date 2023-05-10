‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: ‘It’s Scary’

The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira, 45, announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer on May 10. “In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” Guerdy wrote in a statement on Instagram. The event planner shared the difficult news as RHOM season 6 continues to film, meaning fans will probably see Guerdy’s health battle play out on the Peacock show.

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” Guerdy continued in her statement. “Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures. For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

The reality star, who joined RHOM in season 4 for the reboot, promised to “guerdyfy” her cancer and beat the disease. “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage – it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need,” she added.

Guerdy received so much support from her fans and other Real Housewives stars after she announced her diagnosis. Her co-stars Larsa Pippen and Nicole Martin both posted supportive comments. Her co-star Julia Lemigova, whose wife Martina Navratilova recently beat both breast and throat cancer, posted a special message to Guerdy on Instagram. “To my beautiful friend as she begins a very important journey: you’ve got this and we have your back always,” Julia wrote, alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

Guerdy has been married to her husband Russell for over 20 years. The high school sweethearts have two sons, Liam, 9, and Miles, 14.