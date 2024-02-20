Kyle Richards Addresses Cheating Speculation Amid Mauricio Umansky Split in Emotional Talk With Erika Jayne: Watch

Kyle Richards, 55, didn’t hold back when discussing her marriage troubles with Erika Jayne, 52, during an emotional conversation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a sneak peak video shared by Bravo on February 20, the mother-of-four discussed the recent speculation that either she or her husband Mauricio Umansky, 53, had cheated in their marriage. Kyle began to get emotional and tearfully shut down the rumors during her conversation with Erika.

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else,” she explained to her co-star in the clip. “This is really just about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side.” Many fans online have speculated over the last few months that Kyle had begun dating country singer Morgan Wade. However, they both have confirmed they are merely friends.

Kyle also admitted in the preview that her estranged husband wanted to keep their relationship drama under wraps. “I think that he’s more like the person that likes to pretend like everything’s OK,” she shared. “Which makes it hard sometimes.” The Bravo personality recalled the early days of her romance with Mauricio and shared that she was “not proud” of what her marriage has come to be today.

Kyle went on to call the latest changes in her relationship a “let down,” and Erika chimed in to console her. “There are only two people in this marriage, so everybody else’s opinion can f*** off,” the blonde beauty quipped. “You have to make yourself happy.” The “Pretty Mess” singer emphasized to Kyle that she has successfully “raised” her daughters and been a “good wife” to Mauricio. Mauriciio and his estranged wife have been married since 1996 and although separated, they’ve not officially divorced.

That same day, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Buying Beverly Hills which featured the real estate mogul discussing his marriage with his children. “She [Kyle] said to me, ‘listen. The rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you wanna do,” he explained to his daughters. “‘I’m not gonna be asking what you’re doing I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we’re separated.’” Kyle and Mau shutdown divorce rumors in July 2023. However, they confirmed that they’d had a “rough” year. Fans can catch the next episode of RHOBH on Bravo starting February 21 and streaming the next day on Peacock.