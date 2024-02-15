Kanye West Claims He’s Been ‘More Helpful’ Than ‘Harmful’ to Taylor Swift’s Career in New Rant

Kanye West clapped back at Swifties for trying to block him from a number-one debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 14. The rapper, 46, claimed that he was “far more helpful” rather than “harmful” to Taylor Swift, 34, and her career in the long Instagram post. He claimed that his new album was “positive and fun” rather than hurtful.

Yeezy shared a screenshot of a post from a Taylor fan account, encouraging fans to stream and purchase Beyonce’s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em” to prevent Kanye from having a number-one debut with his new album Vultures 1. As Kanye took time to respond to the post, he appeared to extend an olive branch to Taylor, as he spoke about taking her side in her battle for her masters. “Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back,” he wrote.

Kanye took time to show respect to Taylor and Beyonce for their success, even as he claimed that he was “helpful” to Taylor. “She and Beyonce are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies. Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor’s career than harmful,” he wrote.

The rapper then turned his attention to the Swifties, with a bit of a backhanded way of saying that he wasn’t concerned with them. “To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy,” Kanye wrote. “I’m not your friend either though lol.”

At the end of his post, Kanye also once again addressed a rumor that he was removed from the Super Bowl at Taylor’s request. His rep had already denied the rumor as “completely fabricated” in a statement. The “All of the Lights” rapper explained that he and his wife Bianca Censori had gone “to see different friends,” leaving their seats. “My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time,” he wrote. “We had such a fun day.”