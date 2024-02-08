Taylor Swift Gives Fan Her ’22’ Hat in Sweet Moment During Her ‘Eras Tour’ Show in Tokyo: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift, 34, continued her famous tradition of giving away her “22” hat to a fan in the crowd during one of her Eras Tour shows in Tokyo on February 8. The Grammy winner made sure that a lucky Swiftie in the crowd received her black hat during a performance of the hit 2012 song. During the adorable moment, Taylor skipped toward the end of the stage to greet the fan and knelt down to give away the stylish accessory.

Taylor also embraced the fan, which appeared to be a female child. After the two exchanged a few words, Taylor sweetly placed the black hat onto the child’s head before she patted her on the shoulder and returned to the stage. During the performance of “22” the pop sensation rocked the famous ensemble from the song’s music video which featured a white sequined top and black sequined shorts.

🎩 | The fan who got the ‘22’ hat tonight! #TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/x1bZBaaEHd — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 8, 2024

In the original music video, Taylor’s shirt reads “Not a lot going on at the moment.” For her 2024 performance of the song, she opted to switch up the shirt’s message to “A LOT going on at the moment.” Although it’s unclear why she chose to change the phrase on her blouse, it would certainly apply to Taylor’s busy schedule these days. She won a few awards at the Grammys on February 4, and has also been in the headlines for her relationship with Travis Kelce.

This is not the first time Taylor gives away her “22” hat to a Swiftie in the crowd, as she’s done so many times throughout the Eras Tour. In fact, she even gave the famous headwear to Selena Gomez‘s younger sister, Gracie, during a show in April 2023. A few months later, in August 2023, the songstress gave the fedora to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Bianka. Taylor is currently performing in Tokyo through February 10, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker took home two Grammys, including the highly coveted Album of The Year award. Her 2022 album, Midnights, took home Best Pop Vocal Album, along with AOTY. Taylor made history with her win, as she is the only artist to win AOTY four times. In total, the musician has 14 Grammy wins under her belt along with 52 nominations. During her acceptance speech she sent Swifties into a frenzy after she announced that her surprise album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.