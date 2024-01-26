RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Reveals She Has ‘Almost Zero’ Communication With Teresa Giudice After Falling Out

After over a decade of feuding on reality television, Melissa Gorga confirmed that she has “almost zero” communication with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. Melissa, 44, had Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards on the January 25 episode of her podcast, On Display, and revealed that she and Teresa, 51, had no relationship while filming the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“It’s definitely a rollercoaster, up and down,” Melissa said about dealing with family drama on the Bravo show. “And we’re about to air again in the spring, sometime this spring. And it’s very, very different. We don’t even speak to each other. It’s a very, very different season.”

Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga, who is Teresa’s brother, fell out with Teresa during season 13 which was filmed in the summer of 2022. Teresa was allegedly involved in spreading a cheating rumor about Melissa, so the Gorgas skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. They all came to blows at the season 13 reunion that filmed in April 2023 and failed to repair their relationships.

On her podcast, Melissa confirmed that Joe and Teresa also do not speak. The reality star noted that she feels at peace no longer having a relationship with Teresa after they spent many years at odds.

“I think it took us awhile to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it,” she said. “I think finally everyone’s breathing, we’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now.”

Due to their falling out, there were rumors that Teresa and/or Melissa were going to be let go from RHONJ so the show could move past the family drama — but that didn’t happen. The sister-in-laws filmed season 14 in 2023 with co-stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

At BravoCon in November, Melissa said that she thinks fans will enjoy not seeing the Giudice-Gorga drama on the new season. “It’s so much to describe right now but I think everyone knows where we’re at. Everyone’s reading it. I think it’s, like I said, we’re at a place of peace,” she told the audience during the RHONJ panel. “I think everyone needs a minute. Everyone needs a break and there’s just a period on it right now.”