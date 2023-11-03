Andy Cohen Addresses the ‘Narrative’ That Jenna Lyons Is Leaving ‘RHONY’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Andy Cohen, 55, spilled some tea in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon on November 3! When discussing The Real Housewives of New York City newbie Jenna Lyons, 55, amid online speculation what she could be leaving the show, Andy made sure to set the record straight. “There is a narrative in the press, but we haven’t had any serious [conversations],” he explained while at the event in Las Vegas. “I hope she does [stay] is the answer.”

Earlier last month, speculation about whether or not the former President of J. Crew would be leaving the Bravo show circulated online. During an interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast on September 12, Jenna opened up about her thoughts on the reality show. “I don’t want it to become my defining moment, and it’s tricky, because I had a career prior to this — a relatively large one — and I don’t want this to become my calling card,” she said during the interview, per Heavy.

Additionally, the 55-year-old went on to express her astonishment at how “obsessed” Real Housewives fans are. “At the same time, I’ve become well aware that this is a very large, very visible and very passionate show,” Jenna continued. “I actually can’t believe how obsessed people are.” When quotes from the interview landed on X (Twitter), fans were quick to react. “love her,” one admirer tweeted, while another penned, “OB.sessed. [sic] Right here. JFL. All day every day.”

Ahead of the Season 14 premiere in July, Andy told HL in a separate interview how Jenna’s casting on the show came to be. Many were surprised that she was included for this season, as Jenna was a powerhouse in the fashion industry for many years. When asked if he was surprised that Jenna was going to be on the new season the father-of-two revealed it was a mixed reaction. “Yes and no,” he explained in July. “I met her years ago. She used to come to my Christmas parties. I’ve always been a fan.”

Jenna joined the cast of RHONY for the show’s 14th season this summer. She stars in the series alongside Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, and Jessel Taank. Ahead of the premiere in July, the Daddy Diaries author teased about what fans could expect. “It feels familiar but it’s a whole new group of friends,” Andy said at the time. Part two of this season’s reunion premiered on October 29 and saw the cast members discuss Jenna’s presence on the show. Fans can watch the latest season on Bravo and streaming on Peacock.