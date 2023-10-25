Andy Cohen Reveals the Reason Why ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Cast Trip Is Canceled

Image Credit: Bravo

The women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are not going on their final cast trip of season 14, which is about to wrap filming, Andy Cohen revealed on October 25. Andy told Danny Pellegrino on his SiriusXM radio show that Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and the rest of the RHONJ cast were supposed to travel to Berkshires in Massachusetts, where Dorinda Medley has her iconic home, Blue Stone Manor, until a fire ruined those plans.

“They were gonna film at Dorinda’s house. I’m just saying this and the place that they were staying burned down, so the trip got, I mean, literally like the day before they were leaving to go,” Andy shared.

The Watch What Happens Live host explained that Bravo didn’t want the Jersey women staying at Blue Stone Manor since “that’s just a different show basically.” As fans know, Dorinda’s home has been used to film on The Real Housewives of New York City and season 2 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Andy also dispelled the rumor that the trip was canceled because season 14 is “boring”, which Danny brought up. “No, it was canceled because the house burned down. The house literally burned down,” Andy explained.

When Danny asked if that rumor annoyed Andy, the dad-of-two responded, “I didn’t see that, but listen, there’s no end to annoying things. There’s no end to annoying lies and mistruths or half-truths or just made-up shit that’s out there, but I just keep walking one foot ahead. Keep on keeping on.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming in August and is expected to wrap within the next week. The entire season 13 cast — Teresa, Melissa, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — is back. In late September, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle were “suspended” from filming after they got into a physical altercation, US Weekly reported at the time. Bravo reportedly investigated the incident before they let the two women continue filming, though the network didn’t speak out about the alleged fight.

The next season of RHONJ is expected to premiere in early 2024 on Bravo.