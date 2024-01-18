Erika Jayne Wants Kyle Richards ‘Eviscerated’ at the Upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Over Mauricio Split

Erika Jayne, 52, seemingly slammed her friend and co-star Kyle Richards, 55, during a January 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During the interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Andy Cohen that she would like to see Kyle in the hot seat at the upcoming Season 13 reunion. “Where does that leave us with the Kyle and Mauricio [Umansky] thing?” the 52-year-old asked in regards to her pal’s marital troubles with the real estate mogul.

At that point, Andy asked Erika to elaborate. “About? About… like?” he said, to which Erika quipped, “Talking about our real lives.” The Bravo executive seemed to come to Kyle’s defense and told Erika that the 55-year-old had previously appeared on WWHL and “answered every question” about her marriage. “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment,” Erika said.

The “XXPEN$IVE” musician then followed that comment up by emphasizing that she is still friends with Kyle. “I love her. She’s a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair,” Erika added. Andy confirmed that the Season 13 reunion for RHOBH is set to take place “next Friday” which would land on January 26. The comments that the blonde beauty made about previously being “eviscerated” were seemingly in reference to previous reunions that took place amid her split from Thomas Girardi, 84.

Soon after the clip of the WWHL moment landed on social media, many Bravo fans took to the comments to react. “i would love to see kyle on the true hot seat, it would be interesting to see her sweat for once in a reunion and dealing with something other than sisters drama,” one fan quipped, while another added, “I cannot believe that I am agreeing with EJ but I am – come on Kyle its your turn. BE HONEST.” Elsewhere in the same live interview, Erika claimed that she would just “keep going” if she were Kyle dealing with “chatter” about her marriage.

The latest comments from Erika come amid Season 13 of the hit reality show. This season, Kyle’s marriage drama with Mauricio came to light and the duo even released a statement in July 2023 about having a “rough” year. The mother-of-four and the Bravo hubby have confirmed that they are “separated” but they are not legally divorced. During the midseason trailer, Kyle even admitted to having doubts about her relationship’s strength. “I don’t know if Moe and I are going to make it,” she said during a confessional. The couple has been married since 1996 and are one the franchise’s favorite lovebirds.