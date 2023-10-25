Erika Jayne Admits Discussing Her Ex Tom Girardi Is Like ‘Cutting Open’ a Wound Ahead of ‘RHOBH’ Season 13

Image Credit: AG Photo/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne, 52, revealed that her marriage to Tom Girardi, 84, is still an ongoing topic of discussion on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premieres on October 25. During a candid interview with US Weekly hours ahead of the season premiere, the songstress said that it “hurts” to talk about her estranged spouse. “I’ve moved past the last three years, but I don’t know if others will let me move past,” she said of her co-stars on the Bravo series.

The 52-year-old also seemingly confirmed that her divorce from Tom is still in process. “I still have legal things that are tying up, and they will take time because that’s the legal process,” Erika added. “But I want to move on. … Every time someone asks me about Tom Girardi or something like this, you realize you’re cutting open a healing wound and you’re stabbing around in it, and that hurts.”

She explained that she disapproves of those around her continuing to ask about her split from the 84-year-old. “I don’t care who you are,” Erika continued. “If every time you sit down, someone says, ‘So, tell us about this,’ or, ‘Look at this, what were you thinking?’ Isn’t it obvious what I was thinking at that time? That’s what I dislike.” The “Pretty Mess” hitmaker and Tom have been married since 2000, although Erika filed to end her marriage in November 2020.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight on October 24, Erika explained that the divorce proceedings are the “last thing” on her mind. “In the order of all of the problems I’m facing, it’s probably the absolute last thing,” she revealed one day ahead of the show’s premiere. “I just don’t think about it. The day I filed for divorce and we were legally separated, that was it for me. We are in very different places. I have a lot to clean up and pick up and move on.”

Nearly three years after the split, Erika said that “looking out” for herself was one of the lessons she learned from the divorce. “We all have to do it our own way. Nobody’s gonna look out for you but yourself,” she remarked. “Even after a two decade-plus marriage, that’s what it came down to, looking out for yourself.”

Now, Erika is moving on and hopes that the rest of the RHOBH cast will as well. “I still will heal. It’s a process,” she said. “Grief all the way around is a whole process that comes in waves. But what I am doing is I’m choosing to move on. And I wish those around me would allow me to do so.”

New episodes of RHOBH will premiere on Bravo on October 25 and streaming the following day on Peacock.