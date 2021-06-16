‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne Breaks Her Silence On Her ‘Complicated’ & ‘Difficult’ Divorce

Erika Jayne finally opened up about her divorce during the June 16 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when she said she ‘did not see’ her marriage ‘ending this way’.

We’ll be frank — Erika Jayne didn’t say a lot about her divorce during the June 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but what she did say was very interesting. Especially given the wild claims that were made during The Housewife and the Hustler, Hulu’s new documentary about her and Tom Girardi’s legal scandals.

After Erika told a few of the ladies about her divorce in a text message, she laid low for a few days. Understandably, she didn’t go to Kyle Richards‘ election party, given the fact that the event took place only hours after Erika filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years. But after taking some time away from everyone (three days to be exact), Erika finally reunited with the ladies in the closing scene of this week’s episode.

The episode actually ended before Erika could say anything, but her eventual conversation with the ladies was foreshadowed at the start of this week’s episode.

First, we saw Erika driving to Kyle’s old Bel Air house for a Paris-themed brunch (yes, we know Sutton Stracke lives there now, but it’s still Kyle’s house to us). And in the car, she said, “There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f***ing complicated. It’s very difficult to explain.” Then, she looked directly at the camera and glared into the lens, before adding, “I’m sure that [the ladies] were very shocked, and they’re going to have a lot of questions.”

Once inside Kyle’s old house, Erika told her co-stars, “I did not see it ending this way. I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died.” So maybe she should have? At least, that’s how Garcelle Beauvais feels. Before Erika arrived, she cheekily suggested that Erika should have just stayed with Tom until he died so she’d end up with all of his money. But, of course, we have to assume Garcelle didn’t know anything about Tom’s finances — or lack thereof — when stating her opinion.

Anyway, that’s all that was said about the divorce. Erika will spill more in next week’s episode, as most of the drama surrounded the other ladies this week. For example, Kyle and Dorit Kemsley got into a fight about how they handled a prior argument on the plane ride home from Lake Tahoe. In new unseen footage, Dorit was seen talking to Crystal Minkoff, when Kyle rudely interrupted. Dorit yelled at Kyle for doing such a thing, and Kyle got angry. She later confronted Dorit at her election party and said that if she wanted to continue being her friend then she better not do anything like that ever again.

Dorit thought it was hypocritical of Kyle to put limitations on their friendship, when she, in fact, said “F*** you” to Dorit a number of times last season, and just expected their friendship to continue after that. Dorit couldn’t believe Kyle was coming at her for interrupting her conversation with Crystal, so Dorit grabbed PK and left Kyle’s party early.

And speaking of Crystal, she bravely told the ladies that she has suffered from bulimia throughout her life. They thanked her for sharing that, and it appeared to bring the group closer together as a whole.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.