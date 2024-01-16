Brenda Song Celebrates Kieran Culkin’s Emmys Win for ‘Succession’ in Sweet Message

Everyone is celebrating Kieran Culkin‘s win at the 2023 Emmy Awards — including Brenda Song! The former Disney Channel star, who is engaged to Kieran’s older brother, Macaulay Culkin, shared a message to the Succession star after he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Monday night (January 15). “YAY KIERAN!!!!!!!” Brenda, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kieran beat fellow Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal, and The Old Man‘s Jeff Bridges in his winning category. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his and Macaulay’s mom, Patricia Brentrup, as well as his wife, Jazz Charton, with whom he shares two children.

Like Kieran, Macaulay, 43, has two kids of his own. The Home Alone star and Brenda welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021. Their second son, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born in early 2023. The family of four made a rare appearance together at Macaulay’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on December 1, 2023, where the famous actor gave a sweet shoutout to his fiancée.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Macaulay said about The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people,” he added.

The Culkin brothers are rarely seen together. In a March 2023 interview, Kieran admitted he has not met Macaulay’s second-born child. “The cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there is no getting on a plane and going,” he told Access Hollywood at the Succession season 4 premiere . “And same with them. I haven’t met no. 2 yet and they haven’t met no. 2 yet either, because we just haven’t been able to figure that out.”

Macaulay and Kieran are two of seven siblings. Their brother, Rory Culkin, is also an actor and appeared in an episode of Swarm in 2023. Their sister, Dakota Culkin, tragically died after being struck by a car in Dec. 2008. Macaulay named his and Brenda’s first child after his beloved sister.