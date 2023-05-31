Kieran Culkin’s Wife: Get To Know Jazz Charton & Their Love Story

Kieran Culkin is best known as an actor.

He is married to Jazz Charton.

He was previously romantically linked to actresses Anna Paquin and Emma Stone.

Kieran’s highly successful HBO series, Succession, ended last Sunday.

Kieran Culkin, 40, has been acting most of his life and his most recent role as Roman Roy in the hit HBO series Succession made a lasting impression. After four highly successful seasons, the show ended with a memorable series finale on Sunday, and now everyone seems to be interested in the cast’s lives, including their love lives. Although Kieran tends to be pretty private about his personal life, he has been married to his wife, Jazz Charton since 2013, and they’ve built quite a loving life together.

Kieran called Jazz “the most beautiful girl,” in an interview with iNews in 2018. “When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that,” he told the outlet.

Find out more about the woman who won Kieran’s heart and their love story below.

How did Kieran and Jazz meet?

Kieran reportedly met Jazz at a bar in New York City, NY in 2012. Kieran opened up about the meeting and a funny moment they had, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?’ ” he remembered. “She said, ‘Jazz.’ I said, ‘J-A-Z-Z, like the music?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s f*****g stupid.’ ”

The talented star also admitted that his chances with Jazz were almost ruined by another man she was with that night. He said he waited until the man went to the bathroom to go up to her and talk. “I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since,” he said.

The couple ended up getting married in front of “3 strangers” while on a road trip in June 2013. They were in Iowa when they exchanged vows, and Jazz shared photos from the special day over the years. “#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I’ve ever made,” she wrote in 2017, alongside a photo that showed the two of them from the back on the day they became husband and wife.

Jazz is from England.

Jazz was born in London and was brought up by “a single mum.” Her mother, Corinne “Coco” Charton, is a former model, and often shares social media posts in support of her daughter. Jazz ended up moving to NYC from England in 2010, two years before she met Kieran. Her mother previously posted about how the beauty almost ended up leaving to go back to the U.K., but she convinced her to stay.

How many children do Kieran and Jazz have?

Kieran and Jazz welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux, in Sept. 2019, and their second child, son Wilder Wolf, in Aug. 2021. Jazz often shares adorable photos of her role as a mother and Kieran’s role as a father on Instagram, but she always makes sure to cover their kids’ faces.

Jazz has attended various public events with Kieran.

One of the first big public appearances Kieran and Jazz made together was at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. He wore an all black tuxedo and she wore a long-sleeved black and tan dress with a collar as they posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She’s also joined him for Succession premieres and other award shows, like the Emmy Awards.