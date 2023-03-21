Rory Culkin: 5 Things To Know About Macaulay’s Brother Who Appears In ‘Swarm’

Rory Culkin is an actor.

He appears in the new Amazon Prime Video show ‘Swarm’.

Rory is the brother of fellow actors Kieran Culkin and Macaulay Culkin.

Rory Culkin has been acting since he was a child, all because of his family. The 33-year-old is the younger brother of actors Kieran Culkin and Macaulay Culkin, who have both made it big in Hollywood. Rory’s enjoying some public attention at the moment for his appearance in the new Amazon Prime Video psychological horror series Swarm, created by Donald Glover and starring Dominique Fishback. Rory has a nude scene in the show that has sent shockwaves through the internet, and now, he’s become the most-talked about Culkin sibling!

Rory was a child actor.

Rory started acting when he was 4 years old. He made a photographic cameo in the 1993 movie The Good Son, starring his brother Macaulay. From there, he appeared in the 2000 film You Can Count On Me and alongside his older brother, Kieran, in the movie Igby Goes Down. In 2002, Rory got his first major starring role, appearing alongside Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, and Abigail Breslin in the M. Night Shyamalan film Signs. His first television role was in the 2001 TV film Off Season.

He’s from a family of actors.

Rory’s father, stage actor Kit Culkin, inspired almost all his kids to join the world of Hollywood. Rory had seven siblings, but his sisters Dakota and Jennifer both died. His brother Macaulay, 42, is obviously best known for starring in the Home Alone franchise. His brother Kieran currently stars as Roman Roy in the hit HBO series Succession.

He was in ‘Scream 4’.

Rory played Charlie Walker in Scream 4, which marked his first and still his only appearance in the beloved franchise. Charlie ends up being revealed as one of the bad guys in the film and he gets killed. Rory got to share the screen with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and others in the movie.

Rory has a nude scence in ‘Swarm.’

In Swarm, there’s a full-frontal shot of Rory holding a bowl of strawberries in front of his genitals, the morning after his one-night stand with Dominique Fishback’s character. Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers told Insider that Rory’s nude scene was inspired by Donald Glover’s story from a real-life hookup.

“Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, ‘Hey,’ ” Janine said. “She was like, so not into it, because it’s so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries.”

Rory is married.

Rory has been married to cinematographer Sarah Scrivener since 2018. They met on the set of Scream 4, where Sarah was working as a camera production assistan. Their wedding was in New Orleans and was officiated by WWE hype man Paul Heyman.