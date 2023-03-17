Dominique Fishback: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Swarm’ Starring Billie Eilish

Dominique Fishback is an American actress who got her start on Broadway at the age of 13

She starred in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ alongside Daniel Kaluuya

The actress won the lead role in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Dominique Fishback has been receiving rave reviews for her work in Donald Glover’s Swarm, the new horror series featuring an episode written by former First Daughter Malia Obama. The Prime Video project boasts Dominique as Dre, an obsessed fan who is unraveling during her journey to meet her icon, a Beyonce-esque pop star. “‘Swarm’ is, above all things, a spectacular showcase for Fishback,” Variety wrote. “She’s been quietly building an impressive body of work for years, and judging from this ravenous turn she’s done being quiet.” Let’s look at her impressive body of work and learn more about the stunning star, below.

Where is Dominique from?

Domnique is a tried-and-true New Yorker, born in the Big Apple on March 22, 1991. Her close proximity to the Great White Way may have influenced her acting bug, as she started studying drama early on. At the ripe old age of 20, Dominque not only graduated from Pace University with a BA in Theater, but she also landed a role in an Off-Broadway production called Subverted where she played 22 characters.

HBO’s ‘The Deuce’ was her first series regular role

Dominque finally landed a steady(er) paycheck when she won a role in the 1970s Times Square drama ‘The Deuce,’ which ran on HBO from 2017 to 2019. Her performance as the hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold, Darlene, won her a legion of fans and a heap of critical praise.

She asked to have a therapist on set of ‘Swarm’

Swarm is a dramatic horror series, after all, so heavy topics like self-harm and homicide are often part of it. With that in mind, Dominique wanted her coworkers to have access to mental health care while shooting the more difficult scenes.

“I asked them that they have therapists on set for people to be able to talk to, because although it’s acting, it could be triggering,” she told Complex. “We don’t know what people are going through in their lives. So I wanted to be conscious and aware of that to make sure people could go home in one piece and feel at peace as much as possible.”

Dominique auditioned for Chloe Bailey’s part in ‘Swarm’

Domnique originally tried out for the part of Dre’s sister Marissa, according to Complex. However, she asked the show’s creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers for the lead role instead, got it and Marissa went to Chloe Bailey. Chloe’s character Marissa starts off the first episode in an intense sexual situation with her boyfriend Khalid, who is played by Damson Idris. The singer, however, wasn’t afraid to tackle the mature role.

“I was so excited to do this show because it highlights sisterhood and mental health,” Chloe told Complex. “And Marissa is Chlöe. I had music to save me. So it was like I got to be myself. I am so happy to be a part of an incredible cast and I can’t wait for people to watch the rest and see who else is a part of it, who I know they’ll freak out and love.”

Meanwhile, Dominque and Chloe really hit it off filming. Not only did they share a 40-minute cry after an intense scene, per Complex, but Dominique also loves to share snaps of the friends via her Instagram.

Bille Eilish makes her acting debut alongside Dominique

Swarm has plenty of material in its breakdown of fame and fandom, which allows for plenty of A-listers to join in on the fun with guest roles. Daily Show vet X Mayo has an incredible part, but the main attraction is Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, who reportedly tears up the scenes as a “creepy doyenne of a NXIVM-inspired women’s cult,” according to Variety.