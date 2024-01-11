Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Planning Engagement for Summer

Taylor Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, reportedly have plans to make the ultimate commitment to each other this summer! The “Anti-Hero” songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will reportedly get engaged later this year, a source told Page Six on January 11. Travis reportedly will avoid popping the big question on Valentine’s Day, as the couple worries that it could appear as “rushed insanity,” per the same insider.

The athlete avoided getting engaged to Taylor over the holiday season due to similar concerns, they said. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the tabloid’s source alleged on Thursday. The plan will be extra special as Taylor and her man plan to make it happen on their first anniversary. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” the insider explained. The Grammy winner and Travis were first publicly linked to each other in September 2023. However, she confirmed to TIME that they began dating a few months prior.

This isn’t the first time that speculation swirls about a possible engagement for Taylor and Travis, as a separate source told Page Six last month that the football star has reportedly asked Taylor’s father for his blessing to marry her. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the insider said on December 16. Travis and Scott were even spotted at Taylor’s Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November.

The blonde beauty and her boyfriend quickly became Hollywood’s most popular couple since their romance took off nearly five months ago. Although Taylor clarified that they began dating around July, she didn’t make an appearance at one of his games until September. At the time, the billionaire even enjoyed the game alongside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Recently, the “Lover” hitmaker and Travis spent the holiday season together and were even photographed packing on the PDA during New Year’s Eve.

Earlier, Taylor opened up to TIME for their 2023 Person of The Year issue, and revealed some details about her private romance. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed to the outlet on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor continued. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”