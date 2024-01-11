Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photos With Lookalike Daughter Rani Rose, 5, in the Snow in Matching Coats

Kate Hudson, 44, is enjoying a winter wonderland with her 5-year-old daughter Rani! In rare photos with her lookalike daughter you can see below, Kate pulled her blonde hair into a messy updo and donned a bright red bodysuit and a faux fur white coat while standing in a snow-covered field and pointing to the bright blue sky. She finished the look with a black belt, black boots, and chic sunglasses. Her daughter Rani matched her mama’s vibe in an identical, mini version of the long white coat and black boots. The mother-daughter duo playfully posed for several photos, and in one of them, they were joined by a large white dog. Kate captioned the January 10 Instagram post with a pair of snowflake emojis and a double heart emoji.

In the comments thread, many of the Glass Onion star‘s 17.9 million fans gushed over the sweet winter photos. “Oh my god!!! The most beautiful wonderful amazing stunning adorable two EVER!!! You two are perfect!!!” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Mother, daughter, nothing could be better.”

“It’s good to see you and Rani having fun out there in the snow @katehudson and the snow is so beautiful!!” enthused a third. A fourth noted Rani’s resemblance to her grandmother, Private Benjamin star Goldie Hawn. “She is so gorgeous like her Grannie” they noted, alongside a heart eye emoji.

Kate shares her only daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 37. She also shares son Ryder Robinson, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Bellamy, 12, with ex Matt Bellamy.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days once admitted that it was “fun” to shop for clothes for little Rani. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes,” she explained in a 2019 interview with AOL. “With the boys it was just like onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys,” she laughed. “But with her it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, ‘I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.’”