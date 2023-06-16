Kate Hudson Hits The Town With Ex Matt Bellamy’s Wife In A Silky Red Dress: Photos

Who says exes can’t be friends? And who says you can’t be friends with their new partners? Kate Hudson, 45, proved the nay-sayers wrong when she stepped out on Thursday, June 15, in London with her ex, Matt Bellamy’s wife Elle Evans! The pair enjoyed a meal at celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, after attending a star-studded gala performance of Cabaret earlier in the evening. Kate and Elle were photographed arriving hand in hand and the 44-year-old actress was jaw-droppingly glam in a red hot silky midi dress. The How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days star kept her blonde hair in natural waves, donned strappy black heels and a neon green PVC bag.

Meanwhile Elle, a model, looked effortlessly chic in a snakeskin print pant and strapless black top. It’s unclear how the two blondies know each other, but it may be because Kate was previously engaged to Elle’s husband, singer Matt Bellamy. Kate and Matt were engaged from 2011 to 2014 and share a son, Bingham, 11. Shortly after their split, the actress revealed to Allure magazine that the pair realized they “had different visions about how they wanted to live their lives.”

The Muse frontman went on to marry Elle in a stunning Malibu garden ceremony in August 2019, and later welcomed a daughter Lovella in 2020. Kate has of course found happiness and love once again, as well. The star and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement in September 2021, almost three years after their daughter Rani Rose, 4, was born in October 2018.

In November 2022, Kate also couldn’t help but praise her ex-fiancé in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent,” she said, before explaining how she is able to maintain a positive relationship with her ex. “For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

Obviously, these two are prime examples of co-parenting and blending families, as Kate and Elle seemed to enjoy their girls night out together!