Kate Hudson Bonds With Daughter Rani Rose, 4, & Danny Fujikawa On Farmers Market Run: Photos

Kate Hudson, 43, spent quality time with her fiance Danny Fujikawa, 36, and their daughter Rani Rose, 4, over the weekend. The actress and her family were photographed at a farmers market in Beverly Hills, CA and they all looked happy and content as they looked for fresh food. She held Rani’s hand and flashed a smile to onlookers as she made her way around the busy outdoor shopping area.

Kate wore a long-sleeved black top, blue and black checkered pants, and chunky black boots for the outing while Danny wore a dark gray button-down top over a white shirt, light gray pants, and brown and white sneakers. Little Rani donned a light pink top with a unicorn on it, pink pants, and pink, yellow, and white patterned cowboy boots. The doting parents also added sunglasses to their overall looks.

Kate, Danny, and Rani’s latest outing comes almost a month after Kate gave a public shout-out to her oldest son, Ryder, on Instagram on his 19th birthday. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned a post full of photos of him. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”

Ryder’s dad is Kate’s ex Chris Robinson, whom she was married to from 2000 until 2007. Since their split, she went on to get romantically involved with Matt Bellamy and they welcomed son Bingham Hawn, 11, in 2011. Kate and Matt were engaged from 2011 until 2014 and she started dating Danny in 2017, years after they became friends. Danny proposed to the Almost Famous star in 2021 and the two have remained in a close-knit romance.

The soon-to-be married couple enjoyed time in snowy Aspen, CO after the Christmas holiday. Kate shared cute photos of them relaxing during the fun getaway. “G’mornin,” she captioned them.