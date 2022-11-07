Kate Hudson Lounges In A Bikini On Vacation With Danny Fujikawa: Photos

Kate Hudson looked stunning when she rocked a tiny red bikini while lounging outside on vacation with her fiancee, Danny Fujikawa.

November 7, 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Kate Hudson is always showing off her incredible figure in some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a family vacation in the desert with her fiancee, Danny Fujikawa. The 43-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her trip to Instagram, and in one photo, she lounged in the sun outside wearing a burnt orange metallic bikini.

In the photo, Kate was laying on a lounge chair while wearing a scoop-neck metallic bikini top with matching low-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the sides. In another photo, Kate wore an orange striped spaghetti strap sports bra with a low neckline. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, pastel purple ribbed leggings and a striped sweatshirt tied around her waist. Danny hugged her from behind while wearing a pair of black shorts and a white T-shirt.

Kate posted the slideshow with the caption, “Take me to the dezzzz #familyrandr.” Aside from bikini shots, Kate also posted photos of her kids as well as a photo of her in a steam shower wearing nothing but a towel tied around her chest and a towel turban around her head. In the final photo of the slideshow, Kate rocked a gray crop top with matching high-waisted leggings while in the gym.

Kate’s vacation is much deserved considering she was super busy last month promoting her new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premieres on Nov. 23. One of our favorite outfits from her press tour was at the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16, when she wore a plunging black Saint Laurent gown with a completely sheer yellow bodice that showed off her belly.

The plunging V-neck dress showed off ample cleavage and sideboob while the bodice was covered in a sheer, mustard yellow fabric. The side of the flowy skirt also featured a sheer mesh yellow panel and she styled her dress with a long brown fur coat draped off of her shoulders. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle while a burnt orange smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look.

