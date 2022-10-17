Kate Hudson Rocks Sheer, Majorly Plunging Dress At ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Kate Hudson always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16. The 43-year-old looked gorgeous in a plunging black Saint Laurent gown with a completely sheer yellow bodice that showed off her belly.

Kate’s plunging V-neck dress showed off ample cleavage and sideboob while the bodice was covered in a sheer, mustard yellow fabric. The side of the flowy skirt also featured a sheer mesh yellow panel and she styled her dress with a long brown fur coat draped off of her shoulders. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle while a burnt orange smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look.

Also in attendance was Outerbanks star, Madelyn Cline, who looked fabulous in a skintight, black satin off-the-shoulder dress. The gown had long sleeves and a ruched neckline while her waist was cinched in and flowed into a fitted skirt. She accessorized with massive emerald green diamond earrings, a dark red lip, and a voluminous blowout.

Janelle Monae was also in attendance and she looked chic on the red carpet in a completely sheer mesh dress with long sleeves and a tiny red, plunging bralette. Around her waist was a massive ruffled skirt while a matching ruffled hat completed her look. She accessorized with strappy red heels and dangling earrings.