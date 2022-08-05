Kate Hudson Soaks Up The Sun In Blue Swimsuit For King Street Vodka Campaign: Photos

That’s one way to beat the heat! Kate Hudson, 43, looked gorgeous in a blue one piece swimsuit with cutouts as she lounged poolside in a new King Street Vodka campaign, which she shared to Instagram on August 3. The cut-in-half mini watermelon was seemingly infused with her own booze brand as she soaked up the sunshine while showing off her toned figure. “Taking meetings outside today. #nationalwatermelonday,” she wrote in her caption.

In the post, Kate looked absolutely gorgeous as she closed her eyes, seemingly going makeup free. Her skin glowed under the natural sunlight, also capturing the silver embellishments on her suit. Kate tagged her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 36, who captured the sexy poolside snap!

The entrepreneur, actress and podcast host launched her first-ever alcohol brand in 2019. King St. Vodka was inspired by Kate’s time living on King Street in New York, according to the company website. The product is distilled seven times in small batches, and is described as “insanely smooth” to make the “perfect martini.”

Beyond the cocktail in hand, a strategically placed deck of playing cards could be seen placed next to her bottle of King St. Vodka, along with a pink cocktail in a champagne glass.

Kate has been busy on Instagram promoting other brands as well, including her collaboration with Juice Beauty. On August 5, she posted her five-minute morning skincare routine using her Juice Beauty products. She captioned the post, “Begin everyday with my @juicebeauty Cocktail Concentrates. Todays 5 min clean and go!”

The businesswoman also shared another watermelon vodka post one week prior on July 29. Kate captioned the post, “Who’s got the best vodka watermelon cocktail recipe? @kingstvodka.”

Aside from her business ventures, Kate has also been enjoying the summer sun with her kids. She is a mom to three kids including Ryder Robinson, 18, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3. Kate had her most recent child, Rani Rose, with her fiancé Danny in 2018. The couple got engaged back in September 2021. Prior to Danny, Kate was previously married to the singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007.