Kate Hudson Makes Out With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa In NYC — Sweet Photo

Kate Hudson and her soon-to-be husband packed on the PDA during their getaway to New York City in a new photo.

Kate Hudson showed off her love for her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, on social media. The actress, 42, posted an Instagram photo on Sunday, Jan. 30 of the pair sharing a romantic kiss in front of the New York City skyline. “The Big 🍎 is always good to us 🙏,” Kate captioned the image. The Almost Famous star appeared to be wearing a black sweater to brave the East Coast winter weather, while Danny, 35, was dressed in a heavy beige coat and a beanie.

Some of Kate’s famous friends gushed over the cute couple pic. “OH MY GOSH😍,” Queer Eye star Tan France commented, while Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji. Leslie Mann similarly showed some love to Kate and Danny, 35, by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Kate got engaged to Danny in Sept. 2021. The Golden Globe winner shared the big news with an Instagram photo of the couple kissing, as she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” the caption for the photo read.

Kate and Danny were dating for four years before their engagement. The lovebirds were friends for decades before they started their romantic relationship in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. They share daughter, Rani Rose, 3, together while Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.