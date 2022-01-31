See Pic

Kate Hudson Makes Out With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa In NYC — Sweet Photo

Kate Hudson
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson 'Snatched' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 May 2017
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa bundle up for a chilly day of shopping out in Aspen, Colorado. Pictured: Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa hold hands after a romantic dinner date at Carbone in NYC Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa hold hands after a romantic dinner date at Carbone, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2021
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Culver City, California, USA - 09 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Kate Hudson and her soon-to-be husband packed on the PDA during their getaway to New York City in a new photo.

Kate Hudson showed off her love for her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, on social media. The actress, 42, posted an Instagram photo on Sunday, Jan. 30 of the pair sharing a romantic kiss in front of the New York City skyline. “The Big 🍎 is always good to us 🙏,” Kate captioned the image. The Almost Famous star appeared to be wearing a black sweater to brave the East Coast winter weather, while Danny, 35, was dressed in a heavy beige coat and a beanie. 

Some of Kate’s famous friends gushed over the cute couple pic. “OH MY GOSH😍,” Queer Eye star Tan France commented, while Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji. Leslie Mann similarly showed some love to Kate and Danny, 35, by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Kate got engaged to Danny in Sept. 2021. The Golden Globe winner shared the big news with an Instagram photo of the couple kissing, as she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” the caption for the photo read.

Danny Fujikawa & Kate Hudson
Danny Fujikawa & Kate Hudson (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kate Hudson -- See Pics Of The Actress

Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson Stella McCartney x The Beatles: 'Get Back' collection launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Stella McCartney x The Beatles: 'Get Back' collection launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Hudson takes all of her kids and husband Danny Fujikawa to a pumpkin patch in Santa Monica. The family shops for pumpkins before taking pictures behind a giant pumpkin. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kate and Danny were dating for four years before their engagement. The lovebirds were friends for decades before they started their romantic relationship in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. They share daughter, Rani Rose, 3, together while Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.