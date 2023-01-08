Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Son Ryder As He Towers Above Her On His 19th Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart’

Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her eldest child on his big 19th birthday. The Glass Onion star, 43, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7 to share an incredible tribute to her son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned the carousal. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”

In the amazing post, Ryder and his very famous mom hilariosuly attempt some ballet poses together. In another clip that is even funnier, Ryder does his best impression of Harry Styles, complete with a fur coat, sunglasses and British accent! The remainder of the carousal contained heartwarming snaps of Kate and Ryder throughout the years.

The side-splitting post comes two days after Kate stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to dish on being ghosted by two of their former flames, who happen to be brothers, Owen and Luke Wilson. “Did you ever hear from one of them?” Drew coyly asked Kate, who replied, “No!” Drew added, “Neither did I,” and the ladies couldn’t keep themselves from cracking up.

Kate famously dated Owen off and on between 2006 and 2009, while Drew had a romance with Luke between 1996 and 1998. Notably, Drew called the romance with her Home Fries co-star an “open relationship” last time she spoke with Kate about the Wilson trysts on her show in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Drew is currently single, as she divorced her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, in 2016, after welcoming two kids together, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 10, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 8. Kate, on the other hand, is engaged to Danny Fujikawa. The proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Along with Ryder and Rani, Kate also shares son Bingham, 11, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.