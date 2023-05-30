Kate Hudson, 44, Goes Topless In Sexy New Poolside Photo: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star Kate Hudson, 44, nearly bared it all with a revealing set of topless bikini photos on May 30! “Suns out, buns (and huns) out #summerready,” she captioned the cheeky post via Instagram. In the sexy snapshots, Kate rocked nothing but a red ombre thong bikini bottom and a Roxy straw sun hat. Kate carefully held the book Lessons in Chemistry to cover her chest, while she also used a blue heart emoji to cover up her unmentionables.

The second slide included a photo of some sunflowers, while her daughter, Rani, 5, posed on the third slide by the pool. Soon after the proud mother-of-three shared the revealing photos, many of her 17 million followers took to the comments to react to seeing Kate topless by the pool. “Lovely,” one fan wrote, while a second added, “Here for it.” Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, 46, also took to the comments of her bikini post to add some sibling commentary. “Jesus no Kate!”, he wrote, while she hilariously replied, “Summers just begun Oliver… it’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

Oliver and Kate’s silly sibling commentary on her post notably comes just over one month after they appeared on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show in April. During their chat with the TV host, the 44-year-old and her older brother dished about some embarrassing moments involving their mom, Goldie Hawn, 77. One of their most blush-causing moments from their childhood was the time that their A-lister mom showed up to their summer camp in a sea plane amid their assembly. “Horrified,” Oliver quipped, while Kate said, “oh my god!” Kate noted that her brother was “green” from embarrassment, while she was “more OK” with Goldie’s showstopping arrival.

Kate recently also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her daughter, Rani, on May 27. “7am and already into my lipsticks… #itsherworld #happymorning,” she captioned the kiss-face selfie. Many of her fans commented on the post to gush over the mother-and-daughter duo. “Sooo [sic] cute,” one fan wrote, while a second quipped, “Family. Love it. Memories too.”

The Bride Wars star welcomed her five-year-old with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, in 2018. She also welcomed her eldest child, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, in 2004. In addition, the proud mom welcomed her son, Bingham, with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy, in 2011. Danny and Kate got engaged in Sept. 2021 after dating for five years, per US Weekly. “Let’s go!”, Kate captioned the engagement announcement at the time.