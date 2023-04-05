Kate Hudson, 43, Strips Down In The Bath, Rocks A Bikini By The Pool & More In New Photo Dump

From the looks of it, Kate Hudson is living her best life. The 43-year-old actress shared a new photo dump on Tuesday (Apr. 4), captioning the Instagram gallery “Lately…” The first picture showed the Glass Onion star lounging seemingly topless in a pool with her four-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, on her back. The third picture in the carousel of images showed her getting flirty with her fiancé (and Rani’s father), Danny Fujikawa. As the Glass Onion star wore a yellow bikini, she smiled wide and flicked her tongue toward Danny’s mouth.

Other images in the gallery included a page full of handwritten aspirational phrases (“Don’t die with your music still in you”), a shot of Kate stretching while Danny worked on his music, a video of the word “ALBUM,” a picture of Kate’s legs as she watched Rani by the pool, a car trip, and Rainy playing with some flowers.

The yellow bikini pic came roughly a month after Kate posed in a black swimsuit for International Women’s Day. While rocking the sleek one-piece, she and her friend, Angi Fletcher, stepped out of an ice bath. Set to The White Stripes’ “Ball and Biscuit,” Kate and Angi tried to live out their sexy swimsuit fantasies before breaking down into shocked giggles. Dubbing the video a way for her to “nurture,” “laugh,” and “hold space,” Kate gave love to “all the women in my life that inspire me daily.”

Angi – a model turned wellness guru – shared the clip on her own page. “Girlfriends who continue to love me, support me, inspire me, encourage me, challenge me, pray with me, laugh and cry with me and help me through seasons they have already been through so I can help those who are still going to go through them,” she wrote. “We are stronger together.”

In December 2022, Kate revealed what she had to cut from her diet in order to pull off the jaw-dropping bikini scene in Glass Onion. “While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” she said in an interview, explaining that she ditched alcohol to get in shape to play her character.

“Everybody was having a great time. I was like, I’ll take that cucumber and feta,'” she said. Afterward, she treated herself to a much-deserved drink.