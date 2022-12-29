Kate Hudson Reveals What She Cut From Her Diet Before Filming ‘Glass Onion’ Bikini Scene

One of the most memorable visual moments from Glass Onion is when Kate Hudson‘s character, Birdie Jay, strides out to the pool while wearing a high-cut orange bikini. While Kate, 43, looks utterly amazing in that scene, she was ready to put it behind her so she could finally have a much-deserved drink. “While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” Kate said on This Morning, explaining that she cut out alcohol to get that bikini body. “Everybody was having a great time. I was like, I’ll take that cucumber and feta.'”

Hudson’s Birdie is “a model turned fashion designer we meet throwing an over-the-top party with her “COVID pod,” while reeling from a Tweet Gone Wrong,” per Vanity Fair. Describing her character to This Morning as “bold, very loud, tone-deaf, not that smart,” and a role she was excited to take.

“I remember reading Birdie, and I was in my sweet spot. [I’ve] been waiting on the sideline. It’s been hard. Because of the way my career has gone, the movies that I’ve wanted to make are not the movies that I’ve been getting,” Hudson told Vanity Fair. Before Glass Onion, her last major movie roles were in 2016’s Deepwater Horizon, 2017’s Marshall, and 2021’s Music and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. She also appeared in 2021’s Truth Be Told series for ten episodes.

“And so with [director Rian Johnson], it was really like, if you just put me in the game, I know I can deliver the goods for you,” added Hudson. She also spoke about how the main challenge in this film was to take Birdie – a “larger than life” character – and ground her. “That for me was the fun part—this deep need to seek validation, to need to be loved, be seen, to be at the center of everyone’s love. Where does that come from?” she told Vanity Fair.

“For any character that could be quite unlikable; it’s those things that ground it that make you have a little bit more empathy for this terrible person who is just oblivious to the way she walks, moves through life,” she said. “And that part, to me, is the most important. When I read it, it was the hats, the bathing suit, the outfit, walking out with the outfit. That was all there.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery became Netflix’s sixth-largest film debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Shortly after the show’s debut on the streaming giant, Kate posted a photo of her enjoying an Aspen getaway with her fiancé and father to her youngest child, Danny Fujikawa. Kate, who is also the mother of 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson and 11-year-old son Bingham Bellamy, recently said that she “[doesn’t] even know if I’m done yet” having kids.