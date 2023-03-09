Kate Hudson, 43, Rocks Plunging Black Swimsuit For Ice Bath On International Women’s Day

Kate Hudson, 43, teamed up with her friend, Angi Fletcher, to post an inspiring Instagram video on International Women’s Day (March 8). In the clip, Kate is wearing a plunging, black one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut back. She and Angi immerse themselves into freezing cold ice water in the bathtub before slowly emerging. Kate couldn’t keep the smile off her face as she tried to endure the freezing cold temperatures alongside her bestie.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all the women in my life that inspire me daily!” Kate captioned the video, along with a black heart emoji. Angi also posted the clip to her own page, shouting out all of the women who have “changed” her life. “Girlfriends who continue to love me, support me, inspire me, encourage me, challenge me, pray with me, laugh and cry with me and help me through seasons they have already been through so I can help those who are still going to go through them,” she added. “We are stronger together.”

As strong women, Kate and Angi have both taken on the role of motherhood, with three kids apiece. Kate shares her first son, Ryder Robinson, 19, with ex-husband, Chris Robinson, who she was married to from 2000 until 2006. She then went on to have a son, Bingham Bellamy, 11, with Matthew Bellamy. Kate and Matthew started dating in 2010, and got engaged the following year, but split in 2014. The actress shares her youngest child, daughter Rani Fujikawa, 4, with fiance Danny Fujikawa, who she started dating in 2016 and got engaged to in Sept. 2021.

However, Kate has publicly said that she and Danny are in no rush to walk down the aisle. “We’re in no hurry,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. She also hinted that there could be more kids in the pair’s future during a Dec. 2022 interview. “I don’t even know if I’m done [having kids] yet,” Kate told Byrdie Magazine. “You know, I don’t have that answer yet.” She pointed out that she’s been “having children [her] entire adult life,” with her kids ranging in ages from 19 to 4. She had her first child when was just 24 years old.